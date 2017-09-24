Athletics Catcher Becomes First MLB Player To Protest National Anthem

Major League Baseball reportedly has it’s first national anthem protester.

Ahead Saturday’s game between the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers, A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell kneeled during the national anthem, the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports. Here’s her account of what took place, and whether Maxwell was alone in protesting:

A's catcher Bruce Maxwell is kneeling for the National Anthem. He's the first MLB player to do so. Maxwell has hand on heart, facing flag — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) September 24, 2017

Actually not sure anyone else joined, vision blocked. Looked like it for a second. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) September 24, 2017

One minute after Slusser broke the news, the Athletics tweeted the following statement:

So, despite the current lack of photographic evidence, it seems Maxwell has inserted MLB into the already contentious relationship between President Donald Trump and United States professional sports.

Maxwell’s protest comes on the same day that Trump rescinded Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House, and a day after the president ripped NFL players who protest the anthem.

The 26-year-0ld catcher, however, isn’t the only MLB player to make a political statement Saturday, as New York Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia offered a strong stance against Trump.

