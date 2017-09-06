Atlanta NASCAR Track Opens Its Doors To Hurricane Irma Evacuees

With Hurricane Irma fast approaching, Atalanta Motor Speedway is doing its part to help out.

AMS announced Wednesday that anybody displaced by the storm will be allowed to stay at the track’s RV and tent campgrounds, according to a press release. The facility will begin accepting Hurricane Irma evacuees Sept. 7.

“Those interested in RV or tent camping at Atlanta Motor Speedway should enter the facility at Entrance ‘E’ off GA Highway 19/41,” AMS said in a statement. “The Unreserved Campgrounds will be on the left. From I-75 and GA Highway 20, campers should see signs to AMS and follow Lower Woolsey road to Entrance ‘H’ and the Speedway Credential Building. Make a right into Speedway property and then another immediate right onto Richard Petty Boulevard.”

In addition to the camping grounds, evacuees will have access to The Rinnai Shower Station so they can take hot showers during their temporary stay at AMS.

