Austin Cindric Set For GRC Supercar Debut After Bump-And-Run Truck Win

Considering rallycross often is thought of as a contact sport, Austin Cindric’s win in Sunday’s Camping World Truck Series race suggests he’s ready for his upcoming Red Bull Global Rallycross Supercar debut.

The Brad Keselowski Racing driver claimed his first trucks win in dramatic fashion at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, bumping Kaz Grala on the final lap to take the lead. The move, though slightly controversial, proves he’s prepared for the pushing and shoving he’ll deal with in the GRC Seattle double header.

Do you agree with this last-lap move? RT to congratulate Austin Cindric on his first career NASCAR Truck Series WIN! pic.twitter.com/gDc9HLV6xQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 3, 2017

The 19-year-old, who finished second in the 2015 GRC Lites championship with Olsbergs MSE, will compete drive for Bryan Herta Rallysport on Saturday and Sunday at Evergreen Speedway. Cabot Bigham is stepping aside for Rounds 10 and 11 to allow Cindric to gain experience in the Supercar class.

Cindric clearly is looking forward to the opportunity, as he tweeted a video Tuesday that showed him getting some seat time in the M-Sport Fiesta he’ll pilot in the GRC races.

Although Bigham won’t be driving in Seattle, BHR said he will be on site at Evergreen, working with Cindric throughout the weekend.