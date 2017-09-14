Automotive News Roundup From 2017 International Motor Show Germany

It’s been a busy week in the automotive industry.

Manufacturers were unveiling concept cars and new products left and right prior to Thursday, when the International Motor Show Germany (IAA) opened its doors to the public, and a common theme emerged among the reveals: electric vehicles.

Almost every major automaker brought some sort of EV concept to Frankfurt, showcasing the various approaches to electrification that companies are taking. Here are three of the most talked about reveals from IAA 2017:

Honda Ditches Design Norms With Retro Urban EV Concept

Honda’s Urban EV Concept really stands out among the sea of concept cars that are supposed to look as futuristic and foreign as possible.

The small electric hatchback features a retro design that’s reminiscent of the first-generation Civic, and eventually will go into production.

Although it only will be sold in Europe, it suggests that once Honda does design EVs for the United States, it will look to the past, rather than the future, for inspiration.

BMW i Vision Dynamics Concept Teases All-Electric i5

BMW i, the German automaker’s EV division, gave us our first look at its answer to the Tesla Model S in Frankfurt.

The BMW i Vision Dynamics Concept is an all-electric sedan that eventually will go on sale as the much rumored i5.

It’s expected to go into production in 2021, and will slot in between the i3 and i8 in the BMW i lineup.

Mercedes Previews The Future Of Hot Hatches With Concept EQA

Mercedes-Benz’s EQ sub-brand unveiled another concept car at IAA.

The EQA is the manufacturer’s first compact electric concept, and gives us a lot of reason to be excited about what the future of Mercedes’ lineup will look like.

The three-door hatch has a separate motor for the front and rear axels, and can send upward of 268 horsepower through all four wheels. If Mercedes-AMG hadn’t also debuted the Project One hypercar in Frankfurt, then the EQA would be one of the most popular performance cars on display at the Mercedes booth.

Thumbnail photo via Daimler