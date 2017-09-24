Ayesha Curry Takes High Road After Trump Disinvites Her Husband From White House

The Curry family won’t be visiting the White House to celebrate the Golden State Warriors’ 2017 NBA championship.

While a trip to visit President Donald Trump never appeared to part of Stephen Curry’s plans, POTUS officially disinvited the Warriors guard with a tweet Saturday morning. The Dubs would get the last laugh, though, as they formally announced they will not be visiting the White House to celebrate their title.

Several athletes used social media to show support for Curry, including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Richard Sherman. But arguably the best response of all came from Curry’s wife, Ayesha. Understanding how much attention Trump’s tweet would get, she used the large platform to provide a link for people to donate and help those affected by the earthquake that struck Mexico.

🙄Okay… Donate to earthquake relief here!!! https://t.co/HL5cvwbGtQ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) September 23, 2017

Now that’s the epitome of taking the high road.

The Warriors weren’t the only championship-winning team to turn down Trump on Saturday either. The North Carolina men’s basketball team also announced they won’t be visiting the White House to celebrate their NCAA title.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images