Barcelona Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

The UEFA Champions League group stage will commence with a clash of titans.

FC Barcelona will host Juventus on Tuesday at Nou Camp in their Group D opener, which also doubles as a rematch of last season’s quarterfinal series, which the Italian side won, and the 2015 Champions League final, in which Barcelona prevailed.

Juventus will be without some key players, as Juan Cuadrado is suspended and Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira, Giorgio Chiellini and Mario Mandzukic will miss the game due to various injuries.

Barcelona has new major team news and is expected to field its strongest lineup.

FOX Sports 2 will broadcast Barcelona vs. Juventus in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Soccer Match Pass and fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga