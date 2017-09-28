Bayern Munich Fires Carlo Ancelotti As Coach After Champions League Humiliation

Carlo Ancelotti has experienced the brutal reality of coaching FC Bayern Munich.

The German soccer club announced Thursday morning in a statement it has fired Ancelotti as head coach. The move comes in the wake of Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to Paris-Saint Germain the UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich’s worst result in European soccer’s elite competition in 21 years.

1 – Yesterday’s defeat against Paris (0-3) was Carlo Ancelotti’s heaviest with Bayern Munchen in all competitions. Fatal. pic.twitter.com/oIERIJq6Wn — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 28, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti sacked (fired) by Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich is a tough place to work as a head coach. That is all. #FCB #Bundesliga — Marcus Kwesi O'Mard (@mkomard) September 28, 2017

“Our team’s performances since the start of the season have not met our expectations,” Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in the statement. “The match in Paris clearly showed we had to take immediate action. (Sporting director) Hasan Salihamidžić and I met Carlo today for full and frank discussions where we informed him of our decision. I’d like to thank Carlo for his time working with us and I’m sorry about the way it has developed. Carlo is my friend and he will remain so, but we had to take a professional decision in the interests of FC Bayern. I expect the team to produce a positive response and show absolute determination to achieve our targets for the season.”

Ancelotti’s assistant and former Bayern Munich player Willy Sagnol becomes the interim head coach.

Ancelotti led Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga (German league) title in 2016-17 and won German Supercup final this season, but last season’s quarterfinal exit from the Champions League, Tuesday’s loss to PSG and relative struggles in the Bundesliga this term — third place with 13 points after six games — prompted club directors to jettison him. Nevertheless, his stats as Bayern coach are impressive.

Carlo Ancelotti’s record at Bayern Munich: 60 games

156 goals

50 conceded

42 wins

9 draws

9 defeats

2 DFL-Supercups

1 Bundesliga 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aFvvHn0Hkv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2017

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann and former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel are thought to be leading contenders to replace Ancelotti on a permanent basis, according to The Guardian.

