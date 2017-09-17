BeardGate? GGG’s Camp Concerned About Length Of Canelo Alvarez’s Beard

The build-up to Saturday night’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin superfight has been rather tame, as both fighters seemingly have great respect for each other and the importance of this bout.

But that doesn’t mean there can’t be a little gamesmanship leading up to the main event in Las Vegas. And with Canelo showing up to T-Mobile Arena still sporting a bushy beard, the internet started buzzing.

Apparently GGG’s camp isn’t too fond of the shaggy red facial hair.

Golovkin’s longtime trainer, Abel Sanchez, explained to RingTV.com after Friday’s weigh-in that he’s concerned about Canelo’s beard. Not because it could soften Golovkin’s blows, but because it could prick GGG’s face when the fighters are in close.

“It’s a little bit longer than it should be,” Sanchez told RingTV.com on Friday. “It’s very rough on an opponent. I left it up to the commission. I voiced my displeasure.”

Bob Bennett, executive director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, could have determined that Canelo’s beard exceeded the quarter-inch allowed under the rules and thus forced the boxer to shave before Saturday’s fight. However, it doesn’t appear that Canelo will need to break out a razor despite the displeasure from GGG’s camp.

Hair-rasing news: Bob Bennett tells me Canelo beard is OK despite Abel’s objections. #BeardGate — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 17, 2017

“I’ve never had somebody with a beard in a fight, at least not to that length,” Sanchez told RingTV.com. “One- or two-day stubble, everybody does that. They’re concentrating on boxing and maybe don’t shave for a couple days, but (Canelo’s beard), that’s not a couple days.

“It could rough his face up, they’ll be fighting on the inside. There’s no reason for it to be there.”

This fight didn’t need any more storylines, as it’s already been dubbed one of the biggest fights in years, but a little controversy leading up to the opening bell never hurt anyone.

