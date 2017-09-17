Bears Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open their season Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs were supposed to open their 2017 campaign last weekend, but Hurricane Irma had different plans as it made its way through Florida. As a result, Jameis Winston and Co. now will play 16 straight weeks, beginning with Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Chicago, meanwhile, is 0-1 after dropping a close one to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

Here’s how to watch Bears vs. Buccaneers online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images