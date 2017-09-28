Bears Vs. Packers: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 4 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers Week 4 game, with the line from OddsShark.com.

Chicago Bears at (-7) Green Bay Packers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Mike: Bears. Ultimately, the Packers win this game, because Aaron Rodgers and all that. But Green Bay already had offensive line issues, and now Kyle Murphy — who was a turnstile Sunday vs. Cincinnati — is on injured reserve, too. The short week evens the playing field here some.

Ricky: Packers. Rodgers needed to pull a rabbit out of his hat last week against the Bengals, which is troubling when added to Green Bay’s slew of injuries. But Rodgers generally steps up against NFC North opponents, totaling 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions against divisional foes over the last five seasons. The Bears, who are 0-6 SU and 1-5 ATS in their last six games after a win, are primed for a letdown at Lambeau.

Andre: Bears. The Packers are banged up and allowing 4.5 yards per play. The Bears can exploit the Green Bay defense, eat some clock using their elite running game and keep the game close. Rodgers also has been sacked 13 times so far (most in the NFL) while throwing an interception in every game so far.

