Ben Roethlisberger Couldn’t Sleep After Steelers’ National Anthem Protest

Ben Roethlisberger had trouble sleeping Sunday night, but it had nothing to do with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ overtime loss to the Chicago Bears.

The NFL was filled with protests during the national anthem Sunday, following President Donald Trump’s call for players to be “fired” if they take a knee during the anthem. The Steelers decided as a team to stay in the locker room during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and it appears that decision didn’t sit well with Pittsburgh’s quarterback.

“I was unable to sleep last night and want to share my thoughts and feelings on our team’s decision to remain in the tunnel for the National Anthem yesterday,” Roethlisberger wrote on his website Monday. “The idea was to be unified as a team when so much attention is paid to things dividing our country, but I wish we approached it differently. We did not want to appear divided on the sideline with some standing and some kneeling or sitting.

“As a team, it was not a protest of the flag or the Anthem. I personally don’t believe the Anthem is ever the time to make any type of protest. For me, and many others on my team and around the league, it is a tribute to those who commit to serve and protect our country, current and past, especially the ones that made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I appreciate the unique diversity in my team and throughout the league and completely support the call for social change and the pursuit of true equality. Moving forward, I hope standing for the Anthem shows solidarity as a nation, that we stand united in respect for the people on the front lines protecting our freedom and keeping us safe. God bless those men and women.”

The Steelers weren’t the only team to stay in the locker room for the anthem Sunday, as the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans both waited to take the field, causing an eerie scene at LP Field prior to kickoff.

It will be interesting to see how many teams elect to continue to protest going forward.

