Ben Simmons Unloads On Donald Trump After Controversial NFL Remarks

Ben Simmons isn’t afraid to take his shot both on and off the court.

The Philadelphia 76ers rookie forward, who has dual citizenship in Australia and the United States, was asked about President Donald Trump’s recent war with the NFL over players taking a knee during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at 76ers Media Day on Wednesday.

And Simmons absolutely unloaded on Trump during a radio interview with FOX Sports 500.

“I think he’s an idiot,” Simmons said. “If we were in Australia right now, a lot of people would call him a d—head, and that’s how I personally feel.”

The 21-year-old continued to outline why he thinks Trump has no place in the White House.

“Some of the comments he’s just made about players, the NFL, the anthem,” Simmons said. “Everyone respects America, and everyone thinks America is a great country, but he’s the wrong person to be in charge of it.

“I think, as a man, you’re not supposed to be tweeting like that, saying remarks about women, what people should be doing, how you talk to leaders of other countries, and putting America in a situation where it doesn’t need to be like that.

“He just brings more anger and hatred to the U.S. It’s unneeded,” Simmons said. “I think the U.S. is a great country. I love being here. I’m very appreciative of the job I’m in. I think he’s the wrong person to be in charge. He’s definitely not a leader.”

Simmons was born in Australia, but has lived in Florida, Lousiana and now Pennsylvania, and the 2016 No. 1 overall pick believes Trump is making America look bad.

“People have families, kids, sons, daughters, grandparents, everybody. So, I don’t think we want that type of person leading this country,” Simmons said.

“It’s more of a respect thing. You can’t have somebody in there doing that. He’s representing not only himself, but his family, and the country. It’s a bad reflection on everybody here.”

Simmons, of course, isn’t the only athlete to call out the president for his controversial remarks, as LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Alex Smith have also been critical of Trump.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images