Bengals Fire Offensive Coordinator After Two Straight Games With Zero Touchdowns

It’s not a good time to be a member of the Cincinnati Bengals organization.

The Bengals are off to an 0-2 start this season with a 20-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and a 13-9 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday. The team failed to score a touchdown in either game, so on Friday, Cincinnati fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese and promoted its quarterbacks coach.

NEWS: #Bengals announce that quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor will assume offensive coordinator responsibilities effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/oaLcMEeIo1 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 15, 2017

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis also released a statement about the firing, as posted by Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

#Bengals comment from Marvin Lewis and Bill Lazor: pic.twitter.com/9PzBCkCgBt — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 15, 2017

The Bengals certainly needed a change, but it’s doubtful that Lazor is the answer. His experience as an NFL offensive coordinator came in 2014 and 2015 with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins finished 14th in yards and 11th in points and 26th in yards and 27th in points in his two seasons, respectively.

Plus, the Bengals still have Andy Dalton at quarterback, and he’s looked awful so far. The 29-year-old was 16-of-31 passing in Week 1 to go with just 170 yards, a whopping four interceptions and a fumble lost. Dalton completed just 20 of his 35 passes against the Texans, giving him a 54.5 completion percentage so far.

