Bengals Vs. Packers: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Cinncinati Bengals-Green Bay Packers Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.com.

Cincinnati Bengals at (-8.5) Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Bengals. Picking against Green Bay at home coming off a loss against a team that hasn’t scored a touchdown yet seems questionable at best, but the Packers are banged up on both sides of the ball, and if Cincy commits to the run, it could jump-start the offense.

Ricky: Packers. Green Bay needs to reassert itself after being steamrolled by Atlanta in Week 2. A home game against Cincinnati should help facilitate that, as it’s hard to imagine the Bengals keeping up, especially with how bad Andy Dalton has been through two weeks.

Andre: Bengals. Andy Dalton should be better now that he’s not going up against tough defenses like the Ravens and Texans. He’ll use A.J. Green to exploit the Packers shaky secondary, which gave up a ton of yards to Julio Jones. The Packers should still win, but I think the Bengals put up a fight.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images