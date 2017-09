“Thursday Night Football” returns for a Week 2 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans.

Both teams are coming off horrendous Week 1 performances. Houston lost by double-digits at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Bengals were shut out 19-0 by the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s how to watch Bengals vs. Texans online.

When: Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

