Between The Tackles: Danny Amendola Worth The Risk On Punt Returns

The New England Patriots don’t have much choice but to use Danny Amendola on punt returns, at least early in the season.

The Patriots lost Cyrus Jones and Julian Edelman to torn ACLs during the preseason, leaving Amendola as the only player on the roster with extensive experience in the role. The catch is Amendola has suffered injuries two seasons in a row on punt returns, so it’s a risk to put him back there.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava explain why using Amendola on punt returns is worth the risk on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. They also discuss New England’s flurry of moves on cutdown day and preview Thursday night’s NFL Kickoff Game between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

