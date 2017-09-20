Between The Tackles: Are Patriots Equipped To Trade Malcolm Butler?

Get ready to hear plenty of Malcolm Butler trade murmurs before Halloween.

The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 31 this year, and it seems at least possible the New England Patriots could move Butler before that date. The Patriots reduced Butler’s snaps in Week 2, which was reminiscent of how New England handled Jamie Collins before moving him last season.

So, could the Patriots still win a Super Bowl without Butler? Who would fill in for Butler if he was traded?

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox answered those questions on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. Watch the full show above.

