Bill Belichick-Andy Reid Chess Match Could Center Around Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill

Much of Bill Belichick’s coaching strategy is rooted in a simple concept: He identifies what you do well and tries to take it away.

So when the New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night in the 2017 NFL season opener, expect Belichick and his coaching staff to pay plenty of attention to Kansas City wide receiver/returner Tyreek Hill.

The second-year spark plug exploded onto the scene in 2016, primarily in the return game. But with Jeremy Maclin out of the picture, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is expected to look for new and different ways to get Hill involved in the offense as a receiver.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images