Bill Belichick Has No Opinion On Roger Goodell Clown Towels At Patriots Opener

FOXBORO, Mass. — Expect to see a different shade of blue at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

Not the navy blue of the New England Patriots’ uniforms. A lighter, sky blue — the color of Barstool Sports’ Roger Goodell clown T-shirt, which Patriots defensive coordinator famously wore on the team’s return flight home from Super Bowl LI.

With the NFL commissioner set to visit Gillette Stadium for New England’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Barstool’s founder, Dave Portnoy, transferred the Goodell shirt design onto a towel and ordered a whopping 70,000 of them.

The plan is to distribute the towels to fans ahead of Thursday’s nationally televisioned game.

Not only is @barstoolsports handing out Goodell clown towels at the Patriots opener, they also have a whole billboard on Rt. 1 promoting it. pic.twitter.com/Y7TSdQjxsR — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 1, 2017

The towels will add another layer to what should be a festive and raucous atmosphere in Foxboro on the night the Patriots unveil their fifth Super Bowl banner. Goodell, who remains a villain in the eyes of many Patriots fans for his role in Deflategate, has not attended a meaningful game at Gillette Stadium since the 2014 AFC Championship Game, though he was on hand for New England’s preseason opener this year.

Unsurprisingly, Patriots coach Bill Belichick brushed off a question about the planned Goodell mockery during his Tuesday morning news conference.

“Yeah, I’m not really too concerned about all the exterior things with the game,” Belichick said. “We’re just trying to get ready for the Chiefs.”

Portnoy, who was arrested in 2015 for staging an anti-Goodell protest at NFL headquarters, responded to Belichick’s comments on Twitter.

Belichick worries about what happens on the field. I worry about beyond the wall https://t.co/FdUuITAshc — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 5, 2017

