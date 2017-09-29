Bill Belichick Pleased With Dion Lewis Despite Limited Playing Time

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick hasn’t called Dion Lewis’ number much this season, but the New England Patriots coach had plenty of kind words for the 27-year-old running back when asked about him Friday morning.

“I think Dion has been good,” Belichick said. “He can make plays with the ball in his hands, both in the running game and the passing game. So, no problem with him in there. He’s done a good job when he’s had an opportunity.”

Those opportunities have been few and far between so far. After averaging 23.3 offensive snaps per game last season, Lewis has played just 32 total through three games. He’s served as New England’s top kick returner but has been an afterthought on offense, carrying the ball eight times for 28 yards and catching four passes for 23 yards.

Lewis has remained in this limited role even after fellow running back Rex Burkhead suffered a rib injury that likely will force him to miss his second consecutive game this weekend. James White and Mike Gillislee have seen the lion’s share of reps this season, playing 104 and 75 offensive snaps, respectively.

Though he’s listed at just 5-foot-8, 195 pounds, Lewis’ elite quickness allows him to be a threat both between the tackles and in open space. Belichick said he would feel comfortable giving Lewis the ball in short-yardage situations, which have caused problems for New England this season.

“Sure,” Belichick said. “I think he’s good with the ball in his hands. He has good vision, runs hard, has a low center of gravity, is a hard guy to tackle. I think that you could hand him the ball in any situation — inside, outside. … He can find space.”

Given the unpredictability of the Patriots’ offense, it would not be surprising to see Lewis receive a heavier workload in Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

