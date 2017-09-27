Bill Belichick Remains Focused On Panthers, Not Donald Trump, Protests

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in November that he writes “hundreds of letters and notes each month.”

That revelation came after then president-elect Donald Trump read a letter penned to him by Belichick on the eve of the election. If Belichick has written any recent letters to Trump, we might never know, unless the president spills the beans again.

Belichick was asked Wednesday, “If one of the players asked you to write a letter to President Trump, is that something you would ever entertain?”

“Yeah, right now my thoughts are about getting ready for Carolina,” Belichick said.

Belichick released a statement Monday after 18 of his players knelt during the national anthem before the Patriots’ Week 3 win over the Houston Texans. Players across the league protested after Trump referred to a player who kneels for the anthem as a “son of a bitch.”

