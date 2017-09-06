Billy Jaffe, Andy Brickley Analyze Bruins Defense Entering 2017-18 NHL Season

The Boston Bruins enter the 2017-18 NHL season with a blue line that features a good mix of veterans and youth.

B’s captain Zdeno Chara still is the team’s top defenseman, and rookie Charlie McAvoy is expected to make a strong impact after bursting onto the NHL scene in last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

For more on the Bruins’ defense, check out Billy Jaffe’s and Andy Brickley’s breakdown in the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images