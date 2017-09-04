Brandon Marshall Throws Shade At Eli Manning With Hilarious Quote

Brandon Marshall hasn’t exactly been blessed with the best quarterbacks over the course of his 11-year NFL career.

Marshall has caught passes from a slew of mediocre signal-callers, including Kyle Orton, Chad Henne and Matt More. This season, however, Marshall will team up with a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The 33-year-old wideout inked a free-agent contract with the New York Giants in the offseason, pairing Marshall with longtime Giants QB Eli Manning. Manning conceivably is the best quarterback Marshall has ever played with, but the charismatic receiver humbled Manning with a funny quote Monday.

Brandon Marshall is asked if Eli Manning is best QB he's played with. "He has a long way to go to dethrone Ryan Fitzpatrick. We’ll see." — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) September 4, 2017

Fitzpatrick has been a mediocre quarterback for the majority of his career, but he and Marshall worked wonders with the New York Jets in 2015. Marshall hauled in 105 receptions for 1,502 yards with 14 touchdowns in arguably the best statistical season in his career.

It will be very difficult for Marshall to post similar numbers with the Giants in 2017, as he’s past his prime and Manning also has Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard to throw to. But even with modest production, Marshall could help elevate the Giants into one of the more potent offenses in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images