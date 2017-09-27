Brandon Meriweather Explains Why Larry Izzo Was Grossest Patriots Teammate

If you’re eating right now, we highly recommend you save this story for later.

Former New England Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather is a weekly regular on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” so every once in a while, they chat about things that aren’t necessarily related to playing football. And on Wednesday, that chat was about who Meriweather’s grossest teammate was and why.

Meriweather didn’t hesitate in picking former linebacker Larry Izzo, who apparently has some pretty nightmarish hygiene habits.

“He used to take dumps and eat his food at the same time,” Meriweather said. “He used to come out and not wash his hands. Larry was a — oh, boy, he was disgusting.”

The hosts pressed Meriweather for more information on Izzo’s choice of bathroom snacks, and it somehow got grosser.

“It’d be like his breakfast,” Meriweather said. “He’d have his breakfast on a tray in the stall.”

So, if you ever see Izzo out on the street, maybe don’t shake his hand.

