Brent Musburger Calls To ‘Stop The Hype’ On Tony Romo’s Commentary Skills

Tony Romo’s 13 years of NFL experience has manifested itself and then some in the broadcast booth.

After serving as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback for over a decade, Romo hung up his cleats at the conclusion of last season and promptly joined CBS’ NFL broadcast team alongside Jim Nantz.

Romo has received rave reviews through his first three calls of the season, particularly for his innate ability to successfully predict plays. But one broadcasting legend has an issue with Romo’s commentary style.

Speaking on VSiN on Tuesday, host Brent Musberger humbled the four-time Pro Bowl selection in a rather heated rant.

“Tony, get off it,” Musburger said. “First of all, you’re intruding on your play-by-play man Jim Nantz, who’s just trying to give us the scene … and the more years you spend away from the league, you’re going to know less and less about the personnel that’s out on the field. So I’m blowing a ‘stop the hype’ right now.”

Musberger’s comments are a bit harsh, as Romo still is getting his feet wet in the broadcast booth. But considering Musburger’s illustrious résumé, he has the grounds to critique.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images