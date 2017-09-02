Brock Osweiler’s Recent Career Earnings Will Make You Gasp

Don’t cry too much for Brock Osweiler.

The Cleveland Browns reportedly cut quarterback Friday, ending his tenure with the team after less than one full preseason. Having arrived in Cleveland in March via trade from the Houston Texans, Osweiler lost the competition for the starting job to DeShone Kizer. Cody Kessler will serve as Kizer’s backup in Cleveland.

Osweiler now must wait to learn where his next NFL adventure will take him but he’ll do so as one of the highest-earning signal callers in the league thanks to the $72 million contract he signed with Houston, a $16 million portion of which Cleveland now must assume.

Even though Brock Osweiler was released by the Browns, he's still getting paid. pic.twitter.com/6NhvKrJLZM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 1, 2017

It's been quite the roller coaster for Brock Osweiler. pic.twitter.com/zy2ctcnJwo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 1, 2017

Osweiler, 26, turned his decent half-season stint as the Denver Broncos temporary starting quarterback during their Super Bowl winning season in 2015 into a massive personal windfall.

Brock Osweiler turned 10 TDs and 6 INT in 2015 into 37 million dollars. Legendary finesse. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) September 1, 2017

All this hating on Brock Osweiler. The guy is brilliant. He's 26 and he's already made $40 million – w/ no discernibly otherworldly talent! — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 2, 2017

People sometimes can win, even when they lose. Osweiler serves as a perfect example.

