Brock Osweiler’s Recent Career Earnings Will Make You Gasp

Don’t cry too much for Brock Osweiler.
The Cleveland Browns reportedly cut quarterback Friday, ending his tenure with the team after less than one full preseason. Having arrived in Cleveland in March via trade from the Houston Texans, Osweiler lost the competition for the starting job to DeShone Kizer. Cody Kessler will serve as Kizer’s backup in Cleveland.
Osweiler now must wait to learn where his next NFL adventure will take him but he’ll do so as one of the highest-earning signal callers in the league thanks to the $72 million contract he signed with Houston, a $16 million portion of which Cleveland now must assume.
Osweiler, 26, turned his decent half-season stint as the Denver Broncos temporary starting quarterback during their Super Bowl winning season in 2015 into a massive personal windfall.
People sometimes can win, even when they lose. Osweiler serves as a perfect example.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP