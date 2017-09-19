Broncos’ Brandon Marshall Has Fun Answering Tweets For Giants’ Brandon Marshall

New York Giants fans haven’t been too happy with Brandon Marshall in his first two games for the team, but their anger is a little misguided. Literally.

You see, there happen to be two Brandon Marshalls in the NFL — the Giants wide receiver and another who’s a linebacker for the Denver Broncos. And when the wideout brought his season total to two catches for 27 yards in the Giants’ 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night, some fans tweeted their complaints to the wrong Brandon Marshall.

Luckily for the rest of us, the linebacker decided to have fun with some of the angry Giants fans.

So I'm the reason we're trash? Nah — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 19, 2017

How you tweeting and dropping passes at the same time?! https://t.co/BH3gkmGity — Cautious Chip (@_BXBomber_) September 19, 2017

Cuz I can do Bof https://t.co/tKfWbwPMLO — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 19, 2017

One fan in particular apparently didn’t catch on for a whole conversation.

Come see me — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 19, 2017

On my couch watching you drop eli's passes — Aktan (@AktanE) September 19, 2017

Meet me in the parking lot after the game chump! https://t.co/Kde8MtCljX — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 19, 2017

Parking lot of what? That could literally be anywhere in the world. Might as well have said meet me on earth — Aktan (@AktanE) September 19, 2017

But in the end, DraftKings (harshly) reminded folks how to tell the difference between the two NFL players.

Tune in next week to see if Giants fans can figure out which Twitter handle is the correct one.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images