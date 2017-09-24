Broncos Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

After facing a tough Carolina Panthers defense in Week 2, the Buffalo Bills will go up against an even stauncher defensive unit Sunday afternoon.

The Bills will welcome Von Miller and the Denver Broncos to New Era Field for a Week 3 showdown. The Broncos have looked strong as ever to start the season, including a 42-17 rout of the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

It could be a long afternoon for Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor, as Denver employs one of the fiercest pass rushes in all of football. But if LeSean McCoy manages to get things going, this one could be competitive.

Here’s how to watch Broncos vs. Bills online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images