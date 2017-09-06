Browns’ Myles Garrett Uncertain To Play In Week 1 Due To Ankle Injury

Myles Garrett might have to wait to take the NFL by storm.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end suffered an ankle injury Wednesday in practice, according to WKYC’s Ben Axelrod. The injury prevented Garrett from finishing the session, and Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson said his status for the Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is uncertain.

“We will see,” Jackson said, Per Axelrod. “I don’t want to make medical decisions. I am not very good at them so we will see where we are as we move through the week.”

Cleveland selected Garrett with the was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He enjoyed an impressive preseason, and fans were excited to see how he’d perform against their division rivals.

Garrett’s football prowess already is duly noted. Now, we’re about to learn something about his powers of healing.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images