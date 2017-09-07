Browns No. 1 Pick Myles Garrett To Miss Several Weeks With Ankle Sprain

The Cleveland Browns can’t catch a break. What else is new?
Defensive end Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has a high ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in “a couple” weeks, the team announced Thursday. Garrett’s injury doesn’t sound season-threatening, but he is expected to miss at least a month of action.
Garrett suffered the injury at Wednesday’s practice, just days before he was set to make his highly-anticipated NFL debut Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Texas A&M product had a strong preseason and was projected to make an immediate impact on Cleveland’s defense.
Browns fans, as you might imagine, didn’t take the news too well — and neither did the team’s own Twitter account.
Cleveland already was a 9-point home underdog for its season opener against the Steelers, and news of Garrett’s injury certainly won’t help the Browns’ cause.
Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP