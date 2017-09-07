Browns No. 1 Pick Myles Garrett To Miss Several Weeks With Ankle Sprain

The Cleveland Browns can’t catch a break. What else is new?

Defensive end Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has a high ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in “a couple” weeks, the team announced Thursday. Garrett’s injury doesn’t sound season-threatening, but he is expected to miss at least a month of action.

#Browns No. 1 pick Myles Garrett was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, knocking him out several weeks. Generally 4-6 weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2017

Garrett suffered the injury at Wednesday’s practice, just days before he was set to make his highly-anticipated NFL debut Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Texas A&M product had a strong preseason and was projected to make an immediate impact on Cleveland’s defense.

Browns fans, as you might imagine, didn’t take the news too well — and neither did the team’s own Twitter account.

Me going to #Browns home opener now like…. pic.twitter.com/0bwUDT8zXv — Andy McNamara (@AndyMc81) September 7, 2017

Cleveland already was a 9-point home underdog for its season opener against the Steelers, and news of Garrett’s injury certainly won’t help the Browns’ cause.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images