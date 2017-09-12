Browns Player Calls Out NFL After Ben Roethlisberger’s Dirty Play

Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is tired of quarterbacks receiving preferential treatment from NFL officials.

In the fourth quarter of the Browns’ Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Ogbah found himself in a blocking battle with Ben Roethlisberger after the Steelers QB threw an interception. After Ogbah shoved Roethlisberger, the two-time Super Bowl champion dove at Ogbah’s leg and then held onto his ankle.

Very unique fighting style here from Ben Roethlisberger pic.twitter.com/EK4NOoLg1U — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 10, 2017

Although it certainly was a cheap shot by way of Roethlisberger, the official, who was right in front of the play, failed to blow the whistle. After the game, Ogbah aired out his feelings via Twitter.

It’s hard to argue with Ogbah’s sentiments. It’s no secret that referees keep a keen eye out for quarterbacks’ safety, which often results in unjust calls against opposing defenders. But in the case of Ogbah, Roethlisberger definitely should have recevied a penalty.

