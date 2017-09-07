Browns Release Calvin Pryor After Post-Practice Fight With Teammate

Calvin Pryor’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns didn’t last very long.

The New York Jets traded Pryor in June to the Browns, who hoped the safety would be able to live up to his potential after the Jets selected him 18th overall in the 2014 NFL draft. But Cleveland coach Hue Jackson confirmed Thursday that rumors of Pryor’s release for getting into a fight with a teammate after practice were true.

However, Jackson didn’t have much to say about it.

“Things happen, moving on,” Jackson said, per ProFootballTalk.

The teammate reportedly was wide receiver Ricardo Louis, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, but Jackson said he didn’t believe Louis would be released, too.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images