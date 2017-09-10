Browns’ Security Hilarious Preps For On-Field Runners Before Steelers Game

Any fans planning to run on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday might want to think twice.
Prior to the Cleveland Browns’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Dawg Pound, stadium security guards could be seen prepping for potential on-field runners. Whether they were joking or not, it was pretty hilarious to watch.
Watch the pre-game drill in the video below:
Yeah, we’d say these guys are well-prepared.
They might even be good enough to tackle some of the players on the Browns roster, too.
