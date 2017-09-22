Browns Vs. Colts: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Cleveland Browns-Indianapolis Colts Saints Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.

Cleveland Browns at (PK) Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET.

Mike: Colts. The Browns have six turnovers already through two games. That needs to get better, and until it does, even a team like the Colts will make them pay for short fields. Jacoby Brissett, overtime pick aside, actually looked halfway decent for Indy last week, too.

Ricky: Browns. Because I have to pick one.

Andre: Colts. The Colts have the better offensive attack with Brissett and T.Y. Hilton and they did put on a decent showing against a tough Arizona secondary. It doesn’t help that Cleveland just lost Corey Coleman for an extended period. Also, Isaiah Crowell has struggled this so far and the Colts’ run defense has actually been decent, allowing 2.5 yards per carry — second best in the NFL.

