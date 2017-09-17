Browns Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Cleveland Browns will get their second consecutive dose of the AFC North to start the 2017 NFL season.

After a season-opening loss at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns travel to Baltimore for a matchup with the Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens shut out Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals en route to a 20-0 victory in Week 1. Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer surely is hoping his team doesn’t end up with the same fate.

Here’s how you can watch Browns vs. Ravens online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images