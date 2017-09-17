Browns Vs. Ravens: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 2 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 2 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Cleveland Browns at (-8) Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Mike: Ravens. This is a huge test for the revamped Cleveland offensive line, and maybe the Browns keep Deshone Kizer clean. But will Cleveland — which allowed more than 10 yards per completion last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers — be able to avoid similar big plays to the Baltimore offense? The combination of Joe Flacco and Jeremy Maclin looked pretty, pretty good last week.

Ricky: Browns. The Browns covered a big spread last week against a division rival, and I expect them to do the same this week despite hitting the road. Sure, the Ravens’ Week 1 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals was nice, and Baltimore’s defense should be formidable throughout the season under Dean Pees. But Joe Flacco and Co. still leave something to be desired on offense. Don’t sleep on the pesky Browns.

Andre: Ravens. Maybe the Ravens aren’t as generic as I thought? They showed plenty of explosiveness on defense, and now they’re going up against a rookie quarterback at home. Myles Garrett not playing doesn’t help the Browns’ defense, which gave up a ton of yards to Antonio Brown in Week 1. While they won’t face a threat like that against the Ravens, Joe Flacco has a strong arm and could make a few big plays.

