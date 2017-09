The Boston Bruins made a coaching change last season, replacing longtime bench boss Claude Julien with Bruce Cassidy.

The B’s then made a late-season push and secured a playoff spot with Cassidy at the helm, and that experience should help both him and the team Thursday when they begin training camp.

Check out Andy Brickley’s thoughts on Cassidy’s first camp as B’s coach in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.