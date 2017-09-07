Bruins Star David Krejci Feels ‘Great’ After Knee Injury In 2017 NHL Playoffs

Boston Bruins center David Krejci played in all 82 games last season. It was the first time he hadn’t missed a single game in a regular season since 2008-09.

But he wasn’t able to play in the final matchup of Boston’s 2016-17 campaign because of a knee injury. Without their second-best center, the B’s were eliminated by the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

To hear Krejci talk about how he’s feeling physically entering the new season, check out the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.

