Bruins Vs. Red Wings Live Stream: Watch Preseason Game Online

by on Tue, Sep 19, 2017 at 7:10PM
The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden on Tuesday night for their first preseason home game of 2017. They’ll take on their Atlantic Division rivals the Detroit Red Wings.

The B’s won their preseason opener 3-2 over the Montreal Canadiens in Quebec City on Tuesday night. B’s forward Tim Schaller’s second-period was the difference.

Watch Tuesday night’s Bruins-Red Wings matchup live in the video above. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

