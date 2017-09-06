Bryce Harper Debuts Wild New Cornrow Look That You Have To See

Bryce Harper isn’t on the field but he’s still making headlines.

The Washington Nationals star outfielder has been out of action since Aug. 12 when he suffered a scary knee injury when he slipped on a wet base against the San Francisco Giants.

But Harper made headlines off the field Tuesday when he debuted a new haircut.

And while the power-hitting outfielder is known for his sense of style, he might have missed the mark on this one, as he ditched his long locks for cornrows. But it certainly is a sight to see.

Wow.

We really don’t know what to say except Harper now can talk with Tom Brady about bad haircut decisions. Although, Brady gets a pass for the style he rocked before his first game at QB in high school. We can’t say the same for Harper.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images