Buccaneers Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

Two of the NFL’s up-and-coming takes are set to square off in a marquee Week 3 matchup.

The 0-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Minnesota on Sunday to take on the 1-1 Vikings.

Led by second-year quarterback Jameis Winston, the Bucs feature one of the most explosive offenses in the league. The Vikes, meanwhile, are without starting QB Sam Bradford, but still boast one of the best defenses in the NFL.

This one should be interesting.

Here’s how you can watch Bucs-Vikings online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images