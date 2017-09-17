Cameraman Absolutely Runs Over Cheerleader During Chiefs-Eagles Game

Photographers often go to great lengths to get the perfect shot, but it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.

One cameraman working Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game at Arrowhead Stadium certainly was not.

As the Chiefs’ cheerleaders performed their halftime routine, a mindless cameraman thought it was a great idea to bolt across the field right in the area where the cheerleaders were performing. Unfortunately for one of the cheerleaders, she was on the wrong end of a linebacker-esque hit from the sprinting cameraman.

Check it out in the video below.

Luckily for the cheerleader involved, she wasn’t seriously hurt.

Developing story: camera man knocks out Chiefs Cheerleader during dance. (She was ok & continued dancing.) — Belinda Post (@Belinda_Post) September 17, 2017

We’re curious why the cameraman was in such a hurry, considering there wasn’t even play on the field.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images