Cameraman Somehow Avoids Chip Shot Coming Right At Him At TPC Boston

The “play” of the weekend at the Dell Technologies Championship wasn’t made by any of the golfers in the PGA Tour field.

Sure, Justin Thomas played well down the stretch to hold off Justin Spieth, but perhaps the most athletic move Monday afternoon at TPC Boston came from an NBC cameraman.

Marc Leishman found trouble at the 18th hole where he ended up short of the green right in front of a bunch of shrubs and plants and the like. After a quick conference with a rules official, Leishman was able to devise a strategy for getting the ball up onto the green at the par-5 finishing hole.

With limited space for a backswing, though, Leishman didn’t hit the shot he wanted, instead shanking the ball to the right — exactly where the cameraman was standing. With the golf ball heading right toward the camera operator, he slyly moved his leg to ensure the ball wouldn’t hit him.

This camera guy deserves a big raise. pic.twitter.com/dxCiosO7K7 — Skratch (@Skratch) September 4, 2017

As you can see, that golf ball came dangerously close to a sensitive part of the camera guy’s body, too. Not to mention the fact that Leishman could have been in an even worse situation had the ball hit the camera man and settled next to one of those rocks.

And to do so while keeping the shot the entire time? Great stuff.