Canelo Vs. GGG Live Stream: Watch Middleweight Title Fight Online

The fight boxing fans have been waiting years for finally is here.

Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin is set to put his WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight belts on the line against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in Las Vegas. At 37-0 with 33 wins via knockout, Golovkin is one of the most successful middleweight boxers of all time. But the champion faces a huge challenge in Alvarez who, at 49-1-1 with 34 knockouts, is considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

There are no free live streams for the fight, but you can watch it online here:

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Ring TV

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images