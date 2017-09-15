Canelo Vs. GGG: What Undercard Looks Like For Huge Night In Boxing

It might not get quite as much as attention as Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus Conor McGregor, but Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin versus Canelo Alvarez still is a massive event for boxing.

With four of five middleweight belts on the line Saturday night in Las Vegas, Golovkin-Alvarez is the main event boxing diehards have been waiting for. However, it’s from the only intriguing fight that will go down inside T-Mobile Arena.

Beginning with a lightweight fight between Francisco Rojo and Ryan Martin and concluding with Golovkin-Alvarez, there are four pay-per-view fights scheduled on HBO Boxing.

Here’s the complete undercard, via CBS Sports:

— Gennady Golovkin (c) vs. Canelo Alvarez for WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

— Joseph Diaz Jr. vs Rafael River (Featherweight)

— Randy Caballero vs. Diego De La Hoya (Junior featherweight)

— Ryan Martin vs. Francisco Rojo (Lightweight)

— Vergil Ortiz vs. Cesar Valenzuela (Junior welterweight)

— Marlen Esparza vs. Aracely Palacios (Female flyweight)

— Serhii Bohachuk vs TBA (Junior middleweight)

— Nicola Adams vs. Alexandra Vlajk (Female junior bantamweight)

Get your popcorn ready.

After what promises to be a fascinating night, we should finally know who the best middleweight boxer in the world is.

