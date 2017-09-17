Cardinals Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

Both the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts have been bitten by the injury bug.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, while Cardinals running back David Johnson will be out for two to three months with a wrist ailment.

The two teams will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for a Week 2 contest, with Jacoby Brissett expected to get the start at QB for Indianapolis. After a tough Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, Arizona’s defense will look to feast on an inexperienced quarterback.

Here’s how you can watch Cardinals vs. Colts online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images