Cardinals Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals both have something to prove in 2017.

The Lions were in the hunt for the NFC North crown last season, but they closed the regular season with three straight losses and just barely made the playoffs. They were no match for the Seattle Seahawks once they got there, either.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, went from having the second-best record in the NFL in 2015 to a 7-8-1 campaign in which they missed the playoffs.

But these two teams have a chance to right the ship Sunday in a Week 1 battle at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Here’s how you can watch Cardinals vs. Lions online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. ET.

Live Steam: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images