Cardinals Vs. Lions: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 1 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Arizona Cardinals-Detroit Lions Week 1 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

(-2) Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Mike: Cardinals. The Lions won just one game by more than a touchdown last season, and most of them were more along the lines of a field goal difference. That kind of trend eventually starts to even out; I’m expecting regression early and often this year.

Ricky: Lions. The Cardinals lost five starters on defense, creating some questions as to where the unit stands going into the 2017 season. Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer also is 37 years old — and not Tom Brady, who consistently defeats Father Time — and is coming off an up-and-down campaign. Slowing David Johnson is a chore for any team, but I’m not buying into the Cardinals just yet after last season’s letdown. Give me the Lions, whose defense stands to improve this season.

Andre: Cardinals. Arizona’s defense wasn’t a problem last season, as it allowed the second-fewest yards per play and highest sack percentage. Detroit, on the other hand, was atrocious on defense and didn’t really do much to address it this offseason. Who’s going to stop Johnson?

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images