Carmelo Anthony Has Great Description Of New Thunder Teammate Steven Adams

Steven Adams is a colossal human being.
At 7-feet tall and 255 pounds, the Oklahoma City Thunder center is a daunting presence in the paint, to say the least. And Adams’ newest teammate, Carmelo Anthony, simply is in awe of the New Zealander’s size.
While Anthony surely issued that comment in good faith, Adams didn’t exactly take it as a compliment.
But despite being compared to a television show character, Adams still appears to be quite fond of Anthony, as well as the other new member of the Thunder.
We’re curious what character Anthony would compare Russell Westbrook to.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
