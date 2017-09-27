Carmelo Anthony Has Great Description Of New Thunder Teammate Steven Adams

Steven Adams is a colossal human being.

At 7-feet tall and 255 pounds, the Oklahoma City Thunder center is a daunting presence in the paint, to say the least. And Adams’ newest teammate, Carmelo Anthony, simply is in awe of the New Zealander’s size.

Carmelo on Steven Adams: "Steven Adams is a monster, man. He’s a monster like somebody from Game of Thrones or something. I love him." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) September 26, 2017

While Anthony surely issued that comment in good faith, Adams didn’t exactly take it as a compliment.

Melo described Steven Adams as a “monster, like someone from Game of Thrones.” Adams, asked about it: “That’s a bit rude.” — Royce Young (@royceyoung) September 26, 2017

But despite being compared to a television show character, Adams still appears to be quite fond of Anthony, as well as the other new member of the Thunder.

Adams on his first impressions of Melo and Paul George: “Ah, they’re good lads, mate.” — Royce Young (@royceyoung) September 26, 2017

We’re curious what character Anthony would compare Russell Westbrook to.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images