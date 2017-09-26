Carmelo Anthony Has Hilarious Reaction To Question About Coming Off Bench

Carmelo Anthony didn’t want out of New York to be a bench player somewhere else.

The Knicks traded the 10-time All-Star to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday for center Enes Kanter, small forward Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round draft pick (via the Chicago Bulls). And on Monday, Anthony had an interesting first meeting with the Oklahoma City media, as someone asked how he felt about the possibility of coming off the bench.

Anthony couldn’t contain his laughter.

Hard to keep up with Twitter today, but this is outstanding pic.twitter.com/xQ1QtlZVy8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 25, 2017

To be fair, it was a pretty silly question. Kanter played 72 games for the Thunder last season and averaged 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game to go with a .545 field-goal percentage, and OKC wouldn’t have sent that package to New York for a bench player.

But, hey, we all make mistakes, even though most of us don’t end up getting laughed at by famous athletes.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images